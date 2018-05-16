Altuve's 3-run double lifts Astros over Angels

Jose Altuve’s three-run, eighth-inning double rallied the Houston Astros to a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The reigning American League MVP hooked a slider from Angels reliever Jose Alvarez into the left field corner, driving in Josh Reddick, Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman to erase a 3-1 deficit and spoil a stellar performance by Angels starter Jaime Barria.

Barria gave up one run and four hits (all singles) in seven innings, leaving with a 3-1 lead. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

However, the Astros took advantage of the Angels’ bullpen. Houston loaded the bases in the eighth on a double by Reddick, a single by Gurriel and a walk by Bregman with one out, bringing up Altuve, who provided the game-winner with his second hit of the night.

The Astros added an unearned run in the ninth.

Barria, 21, began the season at Triple-A Salt Lake and is currently in his third stint with the big league club. The Astros scored their only run against him in the fourth on an RBI single by Brian McCann.

Barria and the Angels had their work cut out for them, going up against Astros starter Gerrit Cole, who entered the game leading the league in strikeouts (86) and ranking second in ERA (1.43) and opponents’ average (.155).

Cole had pitched at least six innings in all eight of his starts before Tuesday, but he lasted just five innings against the Angels, making 98 pitches. Angels left fielder Justin Upton hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and backup catcher Rene Rivera hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Reddick had a big game defensively for the Astros, picking up two assists. He threw out Mike Trout trying to go first to third on a single by Shohei Ohtani in the fifth, and he threw out Ian Kinsler trying to score from second on a single by Kole Calhoun in the seventh.

Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

