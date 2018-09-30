Angels top A's in Scioscia's final game

In what was Mike Scioscia’s last game managing the Angels, his team did something they hadn’t been able to do much of the past three seasons — win.

Taylor Ward belted a two-run walk-off home run as the Angels ended their 2018 season by scoring three times in the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single to center off Chris Hatcher (3-3). That was the first hit allowed by six Oakland relievers and the first hit by the Angels since the third inning.

Jefry Marte, who had homered earlier, laced a double into the left field corner, scoring Ohtani, and setting the stage for Ward’s heroics. The rally made a winner out of right-hander Parker Bridwell (1-0), who pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Oakland’s Franklin Barreto had broken a 2-all tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and it looked like that would stand.

But Ward had other ideas.

“It’s awesome to go out like this,” Ward said after the game. “Was wonderful to work with Mike Scioscia.”

Scioscia, the 59-year-old former major league catcher, announced after the game that he is stepping down after managing the Angles for 19 seasons. The Angels won one World Series under Scioscia, in 2002, but haven’t won a postseason game since 2009.

The A’s (97-65) are turning their attention to a wild-card matchup with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Brett Anderson got the start in the regular-season finale for the A’s. He pitched the first three innings and gave up two runs while striking out five. Five relievers combined to shut down the Angles until Hatcher imploded in the ninth.

Matt Shoemaker got the start for the Angels, who finished 79-83. Shoemaker gave up two runs on two hits and two walks, striking out three.

Kole Calhoun led off the bottom of the first with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Jabari Blash. Two outs later, Marte blasted his seventh homer of the season over the center field wall to give the Angels an early 2-0 lead.

Stephen Piscotty tied the game in the top of the second, crushing his 27th homer of the season to score Matt Olson, who had walked to lead off the inning.

