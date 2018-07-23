Upton, Trout among four Angels to go deep in rout of Astros

Andrew Heaney produced another strong start against the Houston Astros while Justin Upton blasted a tape-measure home run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 14-5 win on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Heaney (6-6) surrendered only one run on four hits and two walks over six innings and recorded four strikeouts in his second win over the Astros this season. Heaney worked eight innings against Houston on May 14, posting 10 strikeouts against just one walk in a 2-1 home victory.

After allowing an RBI single to Astros third baseman J.D. Davis in the second inning, Heaney surrendered only three baserunners over the remainder of his outing with Astros right fielder George Springer (2-for-3 with two walks) delivering two hits during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Astros right-hander Lance McCullers (10-5) was ineffective for a second consecutive start. He coughed up his 1-0 lead by allowing an RBI double to Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler and a run-scoring single to first baseman Luis Valbuena in the second.

After allowing the first three batters to reach base in that second inning, McCullers issued a leadoff walk to Mike Trout before Upton drilled his 20th home run 443 feet to left-center field in the third. The Angels stretched their lead to 5-1 in the fourth when David Fletcher (3-for-5) scored on a double-play grounder before Upton chased McCullers with a one-out walk in the fifth.

McCullers issued five walks and failed to work five innings for a second consecutive start. He allowed five runs on six hits with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings and his ERA (4.01) climbed above four for the first time since it hit 4.67 after his start against the White Sox on April 22.

Alex Bregman posted his first hit of the series in the seventh, a two-run double that pulled Houston to within 6-3. The Angels responded with seven runs in the bottom of that frame, all with two outs, including homers from Kole Calhoun, his 10th, and Mike Trout, his 26th.

Kinsler finished 3-for-4 with three runs and a home run, his 12th on the season.

—Field Level Media