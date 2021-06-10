Griffin Canning pitches Angels to win over Royals

EditorsNote: Corrects spelling of Angels in next-to-last graph

Slideshow ( 24 images )

Griffin Canning gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

Anthony Rendon and Kean Wong each drove in two runs to give Canning the cushion he needed to attack hitters -- 60 of his 89 pitches were strikes.

Canning was removed from the game with two out in the seventh, his longest start since he went eight innings last Aug. 30 against Seattle.

Canning (5-4) gave up one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Royals starter Brad Keller retired the first two batters of the third inning before the Angels put together a two-out rally. Justin Upton walked and went to second on a single by Shohei Ohtani, before Rendon drove them both in with a double to right field.

His eighth double of the season has him on a pace for 21 for the season, significantly lower than the 44 in each of his last two full seasons in 2018 and ‘19 when he led the National League while playing for the Nationals.

Canning held the Royals scoreless until the fourth when Salvador Perez led off with an infield single and went to third on a double by Jorge Soler. One out later, Perez scored on an infield single by Kelvin Gutierrez, cutting the Angels’ lead to 2-1.

The Royals had runners on first and third with one out, but Canning escaped further damage by striking out Michael Taylor and getting Nicky Lopez on a comebacker.

Keller kept the Royals close until the sixth inning before the Angels tagged him for three runs and knocked him out of the game. Jose Iglesias drove in the first run with a double, and Wong added a two-run single for a 5-1 Angels lead.

Iglesias and Max Stassi each had two hits. It continued a hot streak for Stassi, who has nine hits in his last 17 at-bats.

--Field Level Media