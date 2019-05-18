Trout, Angels trot past Royals

Mike Trout singled, doubled, walked, stole a base and scored a run to lead the Los Angeles Angels’ balanced attack in a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

May 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) on the field before the start of the Angels games against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

While Trout set the pace, he had plenty of help from his teammates. All nine hitters in the starting lineup reached base either by hit or walk, including seven who had at least one hit.

The big inning for the Angels was the second, when they scored three runs off Royals starter Brad Keller (2-5). Walks to Albert Pujols and Jonathan Lucroy sandwiched around a double by Kole Calhoun loaded the bases with no outs.

Brian Goodwin drove in the first run of the game with a bases-loaded walk. The second run scored when David Fletcher grounded into a double play, and Tommy La Stella’s RBI single made it 3-0.

The Angels added a run in the third inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by Calhoun, and their fifth run came on an RBI single in the seventh by Pujols.

Los Angeles starter Matt Harvey managed to work his way through five scoreless innings before finding trouble in the sixth. He walked the first two batters of the inning and was replaced by reliever Justin Anderson.

Anderson got out of the inning, but not before giving up a two-run single to Ryan O’Hearn, both runs charged to Harvey, cutting the Angels’ lead to 4-2.

Harvey gave up the two runs on four hits and four walks in five-plus innings. He struck out six. In two starts vs. the Royals this year, Harvey is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Against all other teams, he is 0-3 with a 7.83 ERA.

Keller lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks. He fanned three. Walks continue to be an issue for Keller, who has issued 37 free passes this season, tops in the majors.

Four Angels relievers combined for four scoreless innings, anchored by Hansel Robles, who pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

—Field Level Media