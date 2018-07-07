Ohtani steal keys Angels' rally past Dodgers in 9th

Down to their last out, the Los Angeles Angels pushed across two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to pull out an improbable 3-2 win Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Holding a 2-1 lead, Jansen was one strike away from his 24th save of the season when he walked Shohei Ohtani on a 3-2 pitch. On Jansen’s first pitch to David Fletcher, Ohtani broke for second. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal double-clutched, then threw the ball into center field for an error, Ohtani going to third. Fletcher, who began the season in the minors, then lined the next pitch for a single to left field to score Ohtani and tie the game at 2-2.

Ian Kinsler followed with a blooper on a half swing to shallow right field, where Yasiel Puig bobbled the ball. Fletcher raced around third but initially was held by third base coach Dino Ebel.

Puig’s one-hop throw, however, bounced past Grandal, allowing Fletcher to score the winning run.

With the loss, the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak was snapped and they missed a chance to move into first place in the National League West for the first time this season. Instead, they are still one game behind Arizona. The Angels improved to 45-44, avoiding falling under .500 since they were 0-1 after losing on Opening Day.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda worked his way through 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Scott Alexander and Daniel Hudson held the Angels scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings, handing the ball over to Jansen for the ninth.

Neither Maeda nor Angels starter Felix Pena allowed a run through three innings, but the Dodgers broke through in the fourth.

Pena struck out the first two batters of the inning before Cody Bellinger doubled. Matt Kemp followed by hitting Pena’s first pitch, an 83 mph slider, for an RBI single and a 1-0 Dodgers lead.

Pena got into the sixth and got the first out of the inning before being replaced by righty Noe Ramirez.

Kemp, though, didn’t play favorites with another RBI single — the hit off Ramirez but the run charged to Pena — for a 2-0 Dodgers lead. However, the Dodgers missed on a potential big inning after Bellinger was thrown out trying to go first-to-third on Kemp’s single.

Pena gave up the two runs on just three hits and one walk, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

