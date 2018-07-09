Ohtani's pinch-hit homer lifts Angels past Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani’s pinch-hit home run leading off the seventh inning snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night in Anaheim, Calif.

With the victory, the Angels won the series, taking two of three.

The two teams will square off again at Dodger Stadium next weekend.

Ohtani’s home run was his seventh of the season, but his first in a pinch-hitting appearance. He was called upon to bat for Jefry Marte against Dodgers reliever JT Chargois.

Ohtani got ahold of a 2-2 fastball and sent it over the fence in right-center to cap an Angels rally from a 3-0 deficit.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney (5-6) got the victory after throwing seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out 10, matching a season-high accomplished twice previously.

Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless eighth and Justin Anderson a scoreless ninth (fourth save) to finish it off.

Heaney walked a couple batters in the second inning and it came back to cost him. Matt Kemp and Logan Forsythe drew the free passes and moved to second and third on a wild pitch by Heaney.

With first base open, Heaney decided to pitch to Yasiel Puig, who hit a 1-1 curveball over the fence in center for his 11th homer of the season and a 3-0 Dodgers lead. Puig later had to leave the game with a strained right oblique muscle.

Martin Maldonado singled to lead off the Angels’ third inning against Dodgers starter Alex Wood, and one out later went to third on a single by David Fletcher. Fletcher was able to get to second base on the play when the right fielder Puig failed to hit the cut-off man, throwing the ball all the way to third in an attempt to get Maldonado.

Wood got a big out when he retired Andrelton Simmons on a foul popup, then walked Mike Trout intentionally. But the Angels got a clutch hit from Justin Upton, who lined a two-run single to center to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-2.

The Angels tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth when Albert Pujols hit a solo homer with two out, his 13th home run of the season and No. 627 of his career, three short of Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time list.

—Field Level Media