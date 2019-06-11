Angels rally late to dump Dodgers

Wilfredo Tovar’s fielder’s choice plated the tiebreaking run and Mike Trout smacked a two-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels recorded a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night in the Freeway Series at Anaheim, Calif.

Jun 10, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning (47) throws a pitch in the in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth without benefit of a hit as they won for just the third time in the past eight games.

Kole Calhoun also homered for the Angels. Ty Buttrey (4-2) worked the eighth and fellow right-hander Hansel Robles worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his eighth save.

Chris Taylor delivered a two-run double for the Dodgers, who fell for only the fourth time in the last 17 games.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the eighth as Dodgers’ right-hander Joe Kelly (2-2) walked three batters, one intentionally.

Tovar followed with a bouncer that charging third baseman Max Muncy fielded but threw high to the plate. Umpire Phil Cuzzi ruled that catcher Russell Martin’s foot was off the plate as Shohei Ohtani’s left hand swiped it.

The play was reviewed and the call stood as Ohtani’s hand appeared to touch the plate prior to Martin’s right toes coming back down.

The Angels scored their second run of the inning when Kelly threw a wild pitch that allowed Brian Goodwin to score.

Martin and Taylor opened the ninth with singles for the Dodgers before Robles retired Enrique Hernandez on a liner to left and induced Joc Pederson to hit into a game-ending double play.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu was in position to win his eighth straight decision when he left with a 3-1 advantage after six innings, but the Dodgers’ bullpen blew the lead. Ryu allowed one run and seven hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning gave up three runs and five hits over six innings. Canning struck out five and walked none.

The Dodgers pushed across three runs in the top of the second inning.

Taylor’s two-run double to left scored both Corey Seager and Martin, and Hernandez hit a liner to left that Cesar Puello dove for but the ball caromed off his glove. Hernandez cruised into second with a double as Taylor scored easily.

Calhoun hit a one-out homer in the second.

Trout tied it at 3 with two outs in the seventh when he hit a high two-run blast over the fence in left center off right-hander Dylan Floro.

—Field Level Media