Kershaw bounces back as Dodgers down Angels

EditorsNote: tweaked 6th graf, minor edits

Clayton Kershaw threw seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Kershaw bounced back in a big way after losing his last start against the San Francisco Giants, giving up only one hit — a solo home run to Anthony Rendon — while walking two and striking out six.

Bellinger had just two home runs all season before Friday, when he went deep against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval in the sixth inning and reliever Ryan Buchter in the eighth, both two-run homers. Sandoval (0-2) and Buchter are lefties, and Bellinger had just two hits (both singles) against left-handers all season before Friday.

Rendon was the only Angels hitter to reach base against Kershaw (2-1) — he walked twice in addition to hitting his fifth home run of the season. It marked the fourth consecutive game Rendon has homered.

The Dodgers took the lead in the third inning with two runs against Sandoval. Justin Turner drove in the first run with a single, and the second run scored when A.J. Pollock grounded into a force play. One of the runs was unearned because of an error by Rendon at third base.

Kershaw, meanwhile, allowed only one Angels hitter to reach base through four innings — a walk to Rendon in the second inning. The Angels still didn’t have a hit until Rendon came to the plate again in the fifth inning, but that changed when he led off with a home run, hitting a 74-mph curveball over the fence in left field on a full-count pitch to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1.

Rendon hit Kershaw well in the National League Division Series last year while playing for the Washington Nationals, going 3-for-5 with a double and home run.

Bellinger gave Kershaw a little breathing room with his two-run homer in the sixth inning, increasing the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1. Bellinger did it again in the eighth, his two-run homer off Buchter putting the Dodgers up 7-1.

Tommy La Stella’s two-run single in the eighth cut the Angels’ deficit to 7-3, bringing up Mike Trout with two on and two out. But Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro got Trout on a fly to center to end the threat.

Brian Goodwin had a pinch-hit, RBI double in the ninth for the Angels. Kenley Jansen then entered the game and got the final out for his fifth save.

—Field Level Media