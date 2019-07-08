Angels' Lucroy has concussion, broken nose

Jul 7, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick (6) reacts after a collision at the plate with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy (20) during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose in a home-plate collision with the Houston Astros’ Jake Marisnick on Sunday.

Lucroy shared the diagnosis with ESPN via text message, adding he expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

The game was tied at 10 in the eighth inning and the Astros had the bases loaded. George Springer flied out and Marisnick attempted to score on the play, crashing into Lucroy. The catcher fell on his back and was carted off the field.

Marisnick was called out, and the Astros later won in 10 innings.

Marisnick showed concern for Lucroy and later tweeted that he made a split=second decision about his slide.

“That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20,” he wrote, in part.

After the game, Angels manager Brad Ausmus, a former catcher, urged the league to review the play and consider a suspension.

And he wasn’t the only one. Veteran St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina shared an expletive-filled post on Instagram, asking MLB to take action and expressing prayers for Lucroy.

