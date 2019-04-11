Angels sweep Brewers to win sixth consecutive

Mike Trout got the day off to recover from a strained right groin, and the Los Angeles Angels made the most of their five hits in a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

Apr 10, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Felix Pena (64) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

It also was the Angels’ sixth win in a row, putting them above .500 (7-6) for the first time this season.

Three of the Angels’ five hits came in the third inning, when they scored all four of their runs. The big hit was Justin Bour’s two-run single that snapped a 1-1 tie.

Brian Goodwin started in center field in place of Trout, who is day-to-day, and made a Trout-like catch, robbing Yasmani Grandal of a potential home run in the second inning.

Angels starter Felix Pena gave up only an unearned run on three hits and two walks, but lasted only four innings and didn’t qualify for the win after throwing 72 pitches. The victory went to Jaime Barria, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day. Barria (1-0) gave up one run over 2 2/3 innings and Hansel Robles pitched the ninth for his first save.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (1-1) gave up four runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead against Pena on Christian Yelich’s RBI single in the third inning. The Brewers benefited earlier in the inning from an error by third baseman Taylor Ward, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake. The run against Pena was unearned.

The Angels, though, got the run back and then some in the bottom of the third against Woodruff.

Kevan Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, David Fletcher walked and Kole Calhoun singled to load the bases with no out. Andrelton Simmons drove home the Angels’ first run with a single, and Bour followed with a two-run single.

The fourth run of the inning scored when Albert Pujols grounded into a double play.

Yelich drove in the Brewers’ second run in the game with an RBI single in the seventh.

