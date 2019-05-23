Twins smack 8 HRs in rout of Angels

The Minnesota Twins slammed eight home runs, including two each by Miguel Sano and Jonathan Schoop, on their way to a 16-7 rout over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

May 23, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop (16) celebrates with first baseman C.J. Cron (24) after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The game was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday, but a rainstorm Wednesday afternoon made the field conditions unplayable. However, the wait was worth it for the Twins, whose eight home runs tied a single-game club record. It also tied an Angels record for most home runs allowed in a game.

The Twins have scored a major league-high 289 runs this season, and they battered Angels pitching Thursday for 17 hits and six walks. Former Angel C.J. Cron had five hits, including a home run and two doubles.

Besides Sano, Schoop and Cron, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario also homered.

Matt Harvey started on the mound for the Angels and needed just nine pitches to get out of the first inning. But everything fell apart for the right-hander in the second.

Minnesota got a three-run home run by Schoop and a two-run homer by Polanco during a six-run second inning, then got solo dingers from Cron and Sano in the third to take an 8-0 lead.

Harvey (2-4) gave up eight runs on seven hits and one walk in just 2 2/3 innings.

The Angels scored two runs off Rangers starter Martin Perez in the bottom of the third inning. David Fletcher hit a solo homer, and Mike Trout doubled and scored on an Albert Pujols groundout.

Perez gave up two runs on six hits and four walks in five innings, improving to 7-1.

The Angels scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth, four coming in on a grand slam by Tommy La Stella.

The blowout game allowed Angels manager Brad Ausmus to use two-way player Jared Walsh in the game as a pitcher. Walsh, who had three hits in his major league debut playing first base May 15 against the Twins, pitched the ninth inning Thursday, giving up two hits but throwing a scoreless frame.

In five pitching appearances at Triple-A Salt Lake this season, Walsh was 1-0 with one save and 3.60 ERA.

—Field Level Media