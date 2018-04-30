Sanchez, Sabathia lead Yanks to 9th straight win

EditorsNote: new headline

Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer and CC Sabathia threw seven strong innings to lead the New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night at Angel Stadium, completing a three-game sweep.

It was the Yankees’ ninth consecutive win, their longest streak since winning 10 in a row in June 2012.

Sanchez’s two-run, fourth-inning home was the only mistake by Angels starter Tyler Skaggs, but it was enough for New York on a night when Sabathia was just that much better.

The only run Sabathia (2-0) allowed came home on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. He yielded five hits and a walk while striking out four and throwing 97 pitches.

The Angels out-hit the Yankees 6-4 but were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save, but not without the Angels giving themselves a chance. Chris Young walked with one out and stole second with two outs, but Chapman struck out Ian Kinsler to end it.

Skaggs (3-2) did not allow a hit until Giancarlo Stanton doubled with one out in the fourth inning. Sanchez followed with his two-run blast, his seventh of the season, measured at an estimated 447 feet.

Skaggs retired Didi Gregorius to begin the sixth but was removed from the game, having made 99 pitches. The Angels left-hander gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this year.

Meanwhile, Sabathia held the Angels scoreless until the sixth. Justin Upton singled with one out and Albert Pujols singled to send the runner to third. Upton scored on a wild pitch, but Sabathia quelled the rally, maintaining the Yankees’ 2-1 lead.

The Angels threatened in the eighth inning against New York reliever Chad Green, getting a leadoff walk from Mike Trout and a two-out single from Andrelton Simmons. However, Green struck out Zack Cozart to end the inning.

—Field Level Media