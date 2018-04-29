Yanks' barrage backs Tanaka in Anaheim

The New York Yankees exploded for 10 runs in the first two innings and cruised to their eighth win in a row, an 11-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels om Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

During the streak, New York’s longest since an eight-game string last April, the Yankees have outscored their opponents 62-17.

Aaron Judge and Miguel Andjuar had three hits apiece, and Gary Sanchez, Neil Walker and Gleyber Torres chipped in with two each in New York’s 14-hit attack.

It seemed to be overkill for Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (4-2), who gave up just one run on two hits and two walks in six innings, striking out nine.

Zack Cozart’s third homer of the season leading off the fifth inning accounted for the Angels’ only run.

Chasen Shreve (seventh inning) and A.J. Cole (eight and ninth) combined to hold the Angels scoreless for the final three innings to finish it off for the Yankees, who will go for the sweep on Sunday.

The Yankees had only three hits in the first inning off Angels starter Garrett Richards (3-1), who had not lost in his first five starts this season. But New York took advantage of Angels miscues to score five runs.

An error by Cozart at shortstop and a passed ball on a third strike by catcher Martin Maldonado contributed to the Yankees’ onslaught, which included RBI doubles by Sanchez and Andujar.

In the second, the Yankees kept the pressure on Richards, getting an RBI double by Judge and a two-run triple by Aaron Hicks to knock the Angels right-hander out of the game after just 1 2/3 innings.

The Yankees scored two more runs in the inning for a 10-0 lead, nine of the runs (five earned) charged to Richards, who gave up five hits and walked three.

Luis Valbuena had two hits for the Angels.

