Urshela lifts Yankees over Angels in 14

Apr 22, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Gio Urshela’s two-out RBI single in the top of the 14th inning lifted the New York Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels reliever Luke Bard actually struck out the first three batters of the inning, but the first — Gleyber Torres — reached when strike three was in the dirt and got away from catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Lucroy retrieved the ball in time to get Torres at first, but his throw sailed over first baseman Albert Pujols’ head for an error. Torres moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Urshela’s single. Bard then struck out Kyle Higashioka to end the inning, his fourth strikeout of the inning.

Jonathan Holder (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win over Bard (0-1), who also went two innings.

The Yankees snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the 12th inning when Urshela’s one-out sacrifice fly drove in Clint Frazier (leadoff double). But the Angels rallied against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the 12th.

New York was one out away from victory when Brian Goodwin’s single on a 97 mph fastball from Chapman scored pinch runner Peter Bourjos from second base to tie the game at 3-3. Chapman, though, retired Tommy La Stella to get out of the inning.

The win was the Yankees’ fourth straight and sixth in their past seven games, while the Angels have now lost seven of eight.

The Yankees got a first-inning homer from Luke Voit before the Angels went ahead in the second on a two-run homer by Lucroy.

The Yankees tied the game at 2-2 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Torres.

Yankees starter J.A. Happ pitched well enough to win but received a no-decision after giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

Angels starter Matt Harvey surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings, also getting a no-decision. He fanned two.

