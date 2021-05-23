Angels overcome early deficit, rally past A's

Shohei Ohtani hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Justin Upton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 6-5 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Jared Walsh had a home run and two RBIs as the Angels won for just the second time in seven games since three-time MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain.

Matt Olson and Seth Brown each hit a home run in the second inning for the A’s, who scored just one run over the final six innings against the Angels’ bullpen.

Ohtani was not in the starting lineup as Angels manager Joe Maddon elected to give his power threat an easy morning in advance of the day game. He not only ended up pinch hitting in the seventh, he played right field the final two innings.

Walsh hit a home run off right-hander Burch Smith in the sixth inning. His 10th homer of the season to cut the Angels’ deficit to 4-2.

The Angels pieced together a rare scoring threat in the seventh after putting two aboard before Jose Rojas hit an RBI single to trim the deficit to one. Ohtani’s sacrifice fly tied it before Jose Iglesias gave the Angels a 5-4 lead with an RBI single.

The A’s tied it again in the eighth inning on an infield single from Sean Murphy, before Upton’s sacrifice fly brought home Taylor Ward with the game-winning run.

A’s starter Sean Manaea gave up one run on four hits over five innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Deolis Guerra (1-1) surrendered one run in one inning of work to take the loss.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy gave up four runs on five hits over 2 1/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to earn the victory.

Olson hit a 2-2 pitch to lead off the second inning well over the wall in right field for a 1-0 lead. It was his 12th homer of the season.

After a walk to Matt Chapman, Brown also went deep to right field just inside the right-field foul pole for a 3-0 lead. It was Brown’s eighth of the season, with both Olson and Brown hitting two homers in the series.

--Field Level Media