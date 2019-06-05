A's snap skid, top Angels

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change ‘at-bat’ to ‘plate apperance’ after ‘13-pitch’; 9th graf, add ‘home run’ after ‘two-run’

Frankie Montas pitched six solid innings and was backed up by three scoreless innings from the Oakland bullpen as the A’s beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Oakland (30-30) ended a five-game losing streak and climbed back to the .500 mark.

Montas (7-2) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. His one mistake was a sixth-inning fastball over the heart of the plate to Shohei Ohtani, who hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the season.

The home run came on the first pitch after Montas battled Mike Trout on a 13-pitch plate appearance. After fouling off seven consecutive full-count pitches, Trout was hit by a pitch on the left elbow, bringing up Ohtani.

Yusmeiro Petit (seventh inning), Liam Hendriks (eighth) and Blake Treinen (ninth, 12th save) finished it off, but not without a scare.

In the eighth, Hendriks hit Luis Rengifo with a pitch to lead off the inning. After retiring Tommy La Stella and Trout, Hendriks walked Ohtani. With Jonathan Lucroy at the plate, La Stella went to third and Ohtani second on a wild pitch, putting the potential tying runs in scoring position.

However, Hendriks escaped by getting Lucroy on a flyout to right field.

Oakland took the lead in the third inning against Angels starter Griffin Canning. Khris Davis drove in the first run of the inning with a double, and Stephen Piscotty made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the sixth, Ramon Laureano hit a two-run home run off Canning to give the A’s a 4-0 lead. The homer was the eighth of the season for Laureano, who also doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Canning (2-2) lasted six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out eight.

Los Angeles dropped its second game in a row while playing in a third city in three days. The Angels won their series finale at Seattle on Sunday, dropped a makeup game to the Cubs in Chicago on Monday, then opened an eight-game homestand Tuesday.

