Bundy razor-sharp again as Angels blank A's

Dylan Bundy struck out 10 and allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels offense gave Bundy plenty of support, getting home runs from Jason Castro, Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher and Brian Goodwin among 12 hits. Castro, Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols each finished with two hits.

Both Ohtani and Rendon struggled early in the season, but Ohtani now has three multi-hit games in a row, and Rendon has two straight.

It was the second stellar performance in a row for Bundy, who was coming off a complete-game victory Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out 10 in that game, too.

The A’s rarely threatened to score Tuesday, and when they did, they were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Oakland starter Mike Fiers matched Bundy through three scoreless innings before the Angels erupted for five runs in the fourth. Rendon led off with a homer, his third of the season, and Ohtani and Pujols followed with singles.

Castro then crushed an 85 mph slider an estimated 422 over the fence in center field for a three-run homer and a 4-0 Angels lead. Goodwin also homered in the inning to make it 5-0. It was Castro’s second home run of the season, and Goodwin’s third.

Fiers (1-1) didn’t make it out of the inning, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Fletcher put a cap on the Angels’ scoring with his third homer of the season in the sixth.

Bundy (3-1) has thrown at least six innings in all four starts this season, and he has 35 strikeouts, good for second in the American League to Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (43).

Mike Mayers (eighth inning) and Hansel Robles (ninth) completed the five-hit shutout for the Angels.

