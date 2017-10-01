Preview: Mariners at Angels

The Seattle Mariners look to wrap up the season with a second straight series win when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Seattle, which began its season-ending road trip by taking two of three in Oakland, used a five-run eighth inning to post a 6-4 triumph on Saturday and even the series.

Mitch Haniger registered his fourth multi-hit performance in six games - going 5-for-5 with three doubles - while Kyle Seager and Yonder Alonso hit back-to-back homers during the eighth-inning uprising, with the former’s being a three-run shot. Jacob Hannemann added his first career shot as Seattle remained tied with Texas for third place in the American League West. The Angels sit just one game ahead of the Mariners and Rangers after losing for the 10th time in 13 contests. Albert Pujols registered his 1,918th career RBI in Saturday’s setback, moving him past Eddie Murray for eighth place on the all-time list - according to when RBIs became an official stat in 1920.

TV: 3:07 p.m. ET, TBS, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (12-5, 3.12 ERA) vs. Angels RH Parker Bridwell (9-3, 3.87)

Paxton is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in three starts since returning from a pectoral injury that cost him more than a month but has not allowed more than three earned runs since surrendering seven on June 16 at Texas. The 28-year-old Canadian worked 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Oakland on Tuesday after totaling five frames in his first two turns following the absence. Paxton is 4-2 with a 2.26 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels, including a 1-0 record and 2.50 ERA in three outings this season.

Bridwell is coming off a road victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in which he allowed three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Texan has served up four homers and recorded only two strikeouts in 12 frames over his last two outings after keeping the ball in the park and fanning seven across six innings against Texas on Sept. 16. Bridwell is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in three starts against Seattle this season - his first in the majors, including a home loss on June 30 in which he was tagged for five runs and 11 hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz needs one blast to reach the 40-homer plateau for the fourth straight season.

2. The Angels will finish with a losing record for a second consecutive season for the first time since a three-year run from 1992-94.

3. Seattle’s Jean Segura (.300 batting average), who sat out Saturday’s game, likely will do so again for the finale and join Felix Fermin (1994) and Alex Rodriguez (1996-98, 2000) as the only shortstops in franchise history to hit .300 or better.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 3