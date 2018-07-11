Angels beat Mariners but lose Richards

The Los Angeles Angels got three hits apiece from Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons at the top of the lineup, leading the way to a 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

However, the win came at a price with the club potentially losing No. 1 pitcher Garrett Richards for an extended period of time.

Richards, who was just activated from the disabled list on July 4 after missing three weeks with a strained left hamstring, had to leave Tuesday’s game with two outs in the third inning because of right forearm irritation. He will have an MRI exam on Wednesday.

For Richards, the injury is another in what is becoming an injury-plagued career. He made only six starts in 2016 and six in 2017, dealing first with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and then last year with nerve irritation in his right biceps.

He also sustained a torn left patellar tendon when covering first base in a game at Fenway Park in 2014.

The Angels managed to work around Richards’ injury on Tuesday though, thanks to their hitters and relievers.

Calhoun homered, singled twice, scored three times, drove in two and walked once from the leadoff spot, his seventh start atop the lineup this season.

Hitting second, Simmons singled twice and doubled. Mike Trout had two hits, and Albert Pujols homered and doubled as part the Halos’ 15-hit attack. Pujols’ home run is his 14th of the season and No. 628 of his career, two shy of tying Ken Griffey Jr. for No. 6 on the all-time list.

Most of the damage was done against Seattle starter Mike Leake (8-6), who gave up seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits and two walks in four innings.

Richards gave up a three-run home run to Mitch Haniger in the first inning, but the Mariners’ offense was shut down after that. Noe Ramirez (4-3), Cam Bedrosian, Jose Alvarez, Hansel Robles and Taylor Cole combined to blank Seattle over the final 6 1/3 innings to finish it off.

—Field Level Media