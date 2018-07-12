Gonzales, Mariners blank Angels

EditorsNote: Deletes second sentence in 9th graf

Marco Gonzales gave up just two hits through seven scoreless innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzales (10-5) was perfect in every inning but the fourth, when the Angels got both of their hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The Mariners didn’t exactly have a big night at the plate either, collecting six hits, but they produced enough.

A solo homer by reserve catcher David Freitas — his first career major league homer — and a two-run single by Nelson Cruz helped Seattle move within three games of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.

Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz (major-league-best 36th save) pitched hitless ball in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to complete the shutout.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Freitas homered off Angels starter Jaime Barria (5-6). For Freitas, hitting in the No. 9 spot, it was his first home run since last season while he was playing in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system.

Seattle added to the lead in the fourth inning after Jean Segura led off with a double. Mitch Haniger was hit by a pitch, and the baserunners moved to second and third on a wild pitch by Barria.

Cruz followed with a single to center on a 3-1 slider, driving in both Segura and Haniger.

That was plenty of offense for Gonzales, who was sharp from the outset.

The left-hander retired the first 10 batters he faced, the Angels not getting a baserunner until Andrelton Simmons’ one-out infield single in the fourth inning. Mike Trout followed with a single, but Gonzales retired both Justin Upton and Albert Pujols to escape with the shutout intact.

Gonzales then retired the Angels in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, needing just 82 pitches to get there, but was replaced to start the eighth inning by Colome.

Barria yielded three runs on five hits in five innings.

