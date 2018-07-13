Pujols hits 2 HRs, reaches milestones as Angels top Mariners

EditorsNote: rewords eighth graf

The Los Angeles Angels got six strong innings from starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs and two home runs from Albert Pujols in an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels won two of three in the series, getting three runs in the first inning of the finale and four more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo homer in the sixth, giving him 16 for the season and 630 for his career, tying Ken Griffey Jr. for No. 6 on the all-time list.

Up next at No. 5 is Willie Mays with 660.

With three hits in the game, Pujols has 3,055 in his career, passing Rod Carew and tying Rickey Henderson for 25th on the all-time list.

The Angels also got major league home run No. 1 from rookie David Fletcher, leading off the first inning and setting the tone for the game. Justin Upton homered as well for Los Angeles, which totaled 15 hits in the game.

The Mariners might have known they were in for a long night when starting pitcher James Paxton (8-4) was forced to leave with two outs in the first inning because of a stiff back. He had already given up home runs to Fletcher and Pujols.

Seattle wound up using six relievers, including reserve shortstop Andrew Romine. Romine pitched the eighth inning and gave up two runs on two hits and a walk. However, he did retire Mike Trout on a flyout.

The Angels had offensive production throughout the lineup, with Pujols and Ian Kinsler each getting three hits and three RBIs, Upton getting two hits and three RBIs, and Fletcher getting two hits.

It was more than enough for Skaggs (7-5), who gave up one run on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five. Seattle scored its only run against him on an RBI single by Kyle Seager in the first inning.

Dee Gordon and Denard Span had two hits apiece for the Mariners.

—Field Level Media