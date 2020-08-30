Adell’s 2 HRs lead hit parade as Angels crush Mariners

Jo Adell hit the first two home runs of his major league career and drove in three, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 16-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The 16 runs were a season-best for the Angels and the most since they scored 21 against the Boston Red Sox on July 2, 2016.

Adell, the No. 6-ranked prospect overall going into the season, was initially called up to make his major league debut Aug. 4, but struggled. Going into Saturday’s game, Adell was hitting just .175 with two extra-base hits and one RBI in 17 major league games.

But Adell broke through on Saturday. The first home run was a 437-foot blast off Mariners starter Justus Sheffield in the second inning that snapped a 1-1 tie and sent the Angels on their way to an easy win. Adell homered again leading off the sixth inning off Mariners reliever Aaron Fletcher.

The Angels had a big night from players up and down the lineup — Mike Trout had three hits, including a homer, six RBIs and four runs scored. Albert Pujols, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon each drove in two runs, and Andrelton Simmons, David Fletcher and Anthony Bemboom each had two hits.

All the Angels’ offense — 13 hits and 11 walks — came in support of Angels starter Dylan Bundy, who bounced back from a couple of rough starts to hold the Mariners to one run on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Bundy (4-2), who struck out three, allowed only an RBI double to Tim Lopes in the second inning. Shed Long homered in the ninth for Seattle.

Sheffield (2-3) was coming off three consecutive solid starts, allowing just two earned runs in 18 innings. Saturday, though, he gave up six runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Lopes, who started the game as the Mariners’ DH and normally plays second base, pitched the eighth inning, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.

