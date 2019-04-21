Angels outslug Mariners to end skid

The Los Angeles Angels did their best impression of the Seattle Mariners Sunday afternoon, and it paid off in an 8-6 victory in Anaheim, Calif.

Apr 21, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Specifically, the Angels hit four home runs while keeping the Mariners, the majors’ top home run hitting team, inside the park until the ninth inning when they hit three. But by then, the game was all but decided.

Tommy La Stella hit two homers, and Brian Goodwin and Kevan Smith each hit one for Los Angeles, which snapped its six-game losing streak. The win also gave the Angels their first win against the Mariners in six tries this season.

In all, the Angels had 11 hits, including two doubles by Mike Trout. Everyone in the Angels starting lineup had at least one hit except Zack Cozart.

Mariners starter Mike Leake (2-2), who yielded three homers, allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings.

The Angels’ “starting pitcher” was reliever Hansel Robles, who threw a perfect first inning before handing the ball over to scheduled starter Jaime Barria to start the second inning.

Barria (2-1) got the win after giving up one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter while making 71 pitches.

The Angels took the lead in the second inning after Goodwin led off with a walk and scored on Smith’s home run, his first of the season. For Smith, the club’s backup catcher, it was his eighth career home run.

The Mariners scored their first run of the game in the third on an RBI single by Domingo Santana.

La Stella hit his first home run of the game in the fourth to make it 3-1, and Goodwin’s homer in the sixth increased the Angels’ lead to 4-1.

The Angels added two runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Justin Bour and an RBI double by Andrelton Simmons to go up 6-1, before La Stella hit home run No. 2 of the afternoon in the eighth to make it 7-1.

It was 8-1 heading to the ninth, when the Mariners got a two-run homer by Tom Murphy, a solo homer by Dee Gordon and a two-run homer by Mitch Haniger.

Angels reliever Luis Garcia got the final out of the game to earn his first save of the season.

—Field Level Media