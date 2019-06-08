Gonzales finally breaks skid as Mariners top Angels

Marco Gonzales earned his first victory since April 25 as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Jun 7, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs out a ground out against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Domingo Santana hit two solo homers for Seattle and Tom Murphy added a three-run shot. Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels.

Gonzales (6-6), who set a franchise record by winning five games by the end of April, allowed two runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

The Angels opened the scoring on Calhoun’s solo homer to straightaway center field in the second inning.

The Mariners tied it in the fourth. With two outs, Tim Beckham reached on an infield single and Kyle Seager walked. Mac Williamson brought home Beckham with a single to right.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on Santana’s two-out home run to right-center field.

The Mariners added to their lead in the sixth. Daniel Vogelbach led off by grounding a single into right field and Beckham was then hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Murphy crushed an Andrew Heaney pitch over the wall in left-center field to make it 5-1.

That was the last batter the left-handed Heaney (0-1) faced. Heaney allowed five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Angels got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Mike Trout walked with one out and moved to third on Albert Pujols’ two-out single to right. Right-hander Cory Gearrin replaced Gonzales and was greeted by Tommy La Stella’s run-scoring single to center. But Gearrin got Calhoun to ground out to end the inning.

Santana homered to center field with one out in the seventh to cap the scoring. It was his 13th home run of the season.

Santana also wrestled a fan for a foul ball down the right-field line in the fifth inning. Santana made the catch of the popup by Jonathan Lucroy and, after pausing for a moment, turned and flipped the ball back into the stands for a souvenir.

