Jake Fraley's 3-run homer helps Mariners defeat Angels

Justus Sheffield allowed just two runs and Jake Fraley hit a three-run home run to propel the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Slideshow ( 35 images )

The Angels took a 2-0 lead against Sheffield in the second inning, getting a couple solo homers. Justin Upton led off the inning with the first, his 11th of the season. One batter later, Jared Walsh also hit one, his 13th.

But Sheffield settled in after that, keeping the Angels from scoring again until he came out of the game with two out in the sixth, allowing the offense to rally against Angels starter Griffin Canning.

Sheffield gave up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three, and was able to escape a jam in the third. The Angels loaded the bases with one out, but Sheffield got Juan Lagares on a fly to shallow right field and Walsh on a grounder to second.

The Mariners began their rally against Canning in the third when No. 9 hitter Donovan Walton singled with one out and went to third on a double by J.P. Crawford. Mitch Haniger followed with an infield single, scoring Walton to cut the Angels’ lead to 2-1.

With one out in the fourth, Canning gave up a three-run home run to Fraley, and Canning was removed from the game, as the Mariners went up 4-2. Crawford’s RBI double off lefty Jose Suarez in the sixth inning increased Seattle’s lead to 5-2.

Kyle Seager’s home run in the seventh put Seattle up 6-2.

After Sheffield came out of the game, four Seattle relievers combined to blank the Angels over the final 3 1/3 innings.

JT Chargois, Paul Sewald, Kenyan Middleton and Rafael Montero didn’t allow a baserunner, retiring all 10 Angels batters they faced.

--Field Level Media