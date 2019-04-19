Mariners blow 8-run lead, win in 9th over Angels

EditorsNote: adds city in lede

Apr 18, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) is interviewed by the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Ryon Healy homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak with an 11-10 win against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif.

After the Mariners squandered a 10-2 lead, Jay Bruce moved the Mariners ahead 11-10 with a pinch-hit single in the ninth off Cody Allen (0-1).

Omar Narvaez had three hits, including a three-run homer, and a career-high four RBIs, and Daniel Vogelbach reached base all five times with two hits and three walks for the Mariners.

Seattle starter Felix Hernandez went six innings and allowed four runs and nine hits. The six-time AL All Star struck out three and walked one. Roenis Elias pitched the ninth for his third save.

Hernandez took a 10-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but he was removed after the first two batters reached base. The Angels went on to score seven runs in the inning to cut the deficit to one.

David Fletcher homered on the second pitch of the eighth inning from Anthony Swarzak (2-0) to tie the score at 10-10.

Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the seven-run seventh, and Andrelton Simmons and Tommy La Stella had three hits apiece for the Angels, who have lost four in a row.

Angels starter Chris Stratton lasted through the fifth inning for the first time in his four starts this year. He left after allowing a leadoff single to Narvaez in the sixth. Jake Jewell came in and surrendered a two-run homer to Healy to stretch the lead to 7-2.

Stratton gave up six runs and seven hits, struck out four and walked three.

Narvaez connected on his three-run homer in the seventh to stretch the lead to 10-2.

Narvaez drove in the game’s first run with a broken-bat single to center in the second. Later in the inning, Healy snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a three-run homer to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead.

An RBI single by Tim Beckham stretched the lead to 5-0 in the third, but the Angels got two runs back in their half of the inning on an RBI double by Simmons and a run-scoring single by Albert Pujols.

