M's top Angels with second-straight 9th-inning rally

Tim Beckham and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

April 19, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the second straight night the Mariners broke a tie in the ninth off Angels reliever Cody Allen (0-2) and spoiled a late-game comeback by Los Angeles. The Angels rallied from a 10-2 deficit in the seventh inning of the series opener on Thursday, tied the score in the eighth, but lost 11-10.

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales in the eighth on Friday to tie the score at 3-3, ending Gonzales’ bid to become the first 5-0 pitcher in the majors. Zac Rosscup (2-0) got the final two outs of the eighth, and Roenis Elias pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Gonzales, who came in 4-0 in his career against Los Angeles, threw seven innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out six and walking two.

David Fletcher went 3-for-3 for Los Angeles and was on base with a leadoff infield single when Trout homered. Justin Bour added two hits for the Angels, who have lost five straight.

Jay Bruce and Daniel Vogelbach homered off Angels starter Felix Pena, the only two hits he allowed while going five innings for the first time in four starts this season. Pena struck out two and walked two.

Bruce made his second start at left field in place of Domingo Santana and gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the second inning when he hit 3-1 fastball deep over the fence in right.

Bruce drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning on Thursday.

Mitch Haniger walked to lead off the fourth and was on second base with one out when Vogelbach pulled a curveball over the fence in right for a 3-0 lead.

The Angels loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but only managed a sacrifice fly by Zack Cozart to cut the deficit to 3-1 as Jonathan Lucroy was thrown trying to advance to third on Cozart’s fly ball to end the inning.

