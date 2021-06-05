Shohei Ohtani whiffs 10 to lead Angels past Mariners

Home runs by Justin Upton and Jose Rojas, and six strong innings by Shohei Ohtani led the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

But it was the performance by reliever Raisel Iglesias that saved the day for the Angels.

Iglesias entered the game in the eighth inning after the Mariners loaded the bases with nobody out. But Iglesias got Mitch Haniger on a foul pop out, then struck out both Kyle Seager and Ty France to escape.

He followed that up with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, including two more strikeouts, to close it out for his 10th save.

Ohtani (2-1) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, coming out after just 76 pitches. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter, his first career game in 20 starts without issuing a walk.

The Mariners took the lead in the first inning, J.P. Crawford hitting Ohtani’s second pitch of the game over the fence in right-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Seattle increased its lead in the third, Crawford again driving in the run. Taylor Trammell led off with a double and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Donovan Walton. Crawford followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Trammell to make it 2-0.

The Angels rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the third against Mariners starter Robert Dugger. After David Fletcher singled with one out, Upton homered, tying the game at 2-2. Upton, who also homered Thursday, has 12 homers this season.

The home run also knocked Dugger out of the game. In the fourth, Rojas’ home run off Mariners reliever Hector Santiago (0-1) gave the Angels their first lead of the game at 3-2.

--Field Level Media