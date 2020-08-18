Angels stun Giants with La Stella's walk-off homer

EditorsNote: 7th graf, change LaStella to La Stella

Aug 17, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run as San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) looks on during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angels Baseball/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Tommy La Stella’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Thanks to Mike Yastrzemski’s two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning, the Giants took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth. But after a one-out single by David Fletcher, La Stella launched a 1-2 breaking ball off Trevor Gott (1-2) over the fence in right field to end the game, and end the Angels’ four-game losing streak.

The Giants’ losing streak was extended to five in a row.

Anthony Rendon had three hits, La Stella, Fletcher, Brian Goodwin and Albert Pujols each had two and Mike Trout homered for the Angels, who finished with 12 hits in all. Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games.

Ty Buttrey (1-0), one of five Angels relievers, pitched one scoreless inning to get the win.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Angels starter Griffin Canning when Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch and Brandon Belt homered, his third of the season.

The Angels got even at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning against Giants starter Tyler Anderson. Goodwin led off with a double, went to third on a groundout and scored on La Stella’s sacrifice fly.

Trout followed with a home run, his 10th of the season.

The Giants regained the lead at 3-2 in the fifth inning when Mauricio Dubon led off with a single and eventually scored when Alex Dickerson grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The Angels, however, rallied in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. Rendon’s RBI double tied the game, and Pujols’ two-run double gave the Angels a 5-3.

Chadwick Tromp’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning got the Giants to within 5-4.

