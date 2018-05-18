Archer, Rays shut down Angels

Chris Archer gave up two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays erupted for six runs in the seventh and eighth innings to blow open a close game and beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Reliever Austin Pruitt tossed 2 1/3 innings to complete Tampa Bay’s three-hitter.

For much of the game, Archer was locked up in a pitchers’ duel with Angels starter Tyler Skaggs, the only run of the game through six innings coming in on ex-Angel C.J. Cron’s solo homer.

However, with Skaggs out of the game, the Rays knocked around the Angels’ bullpen starting in the seventh, doing most of their damage against Jim Johnson. The veteran right-hander lasted only one-third of an inning and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits.

Denard Span and Johnny Field also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished with 14 hits in all. Field finished 3-for-4 with his third homer of the season, and he contributed two runs and two RBIs.

Cron went 2-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base, his first of the season. He had spent his entire professional career in the Angels’ organization before being traded to the Rays for a minor-leaguer during the offseason.

Skaggs was sharp early, giving up three hits (all singles) through five scoreless innings. And he was helped by his defense, which turned two double plays.

In the sixth, Cron got ahold of a changeup by Skaggs and hit it out for his team-leading 11th homer of the season.

Skaggs (3-3) gave up one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

The only hits allowed by Archer (3-3) were singles by Justin Upton in the first and Andrelton Simmons in the fourth. Upton had to leave the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. X-rays were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day.

The Angels scored their only run on Shohei Ohtani’s home run in the ninth inning off Pruitt, his sixth of the season.

