Rays rally to complete sweep of Angels

Mike Zunino hit a home run in the seventh inning Thursday and added an RBI single in a seven-run eighth as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for an 8-3 victory and a four-game sweep over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

Brett Phillips added a two-run double in the eighth and Randy Arozarena hit an RBI double as the Rays sent 12 batters to the plate.

On the day Albert Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run, but Mike Trout was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Angels starter Andrew Heaney did his part with 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Tampa Bay starter Collin McHugh tossed two perfect innings, recording five of his six outs by strikeout.

Heaney and McHugh combined to record the first nine outs of the game by strikeout.

News that the Angels were set to part ways with Pujols came about seven hours before first pitch. The Angels reacted with a sluggish opening two innings before it appeared they were taking flight in the third.

With one out in the third against Rays left-hander Josh Fleming (2-3), Juan Lagares doubled to right for his 500th career hit. Phil Gosselin followed with an RBI double before he was thrown out at home on a single by David Fletcher. Ohtani then hit a home run deep to center, his 10th, for a 3-0 lead.

Four pitches after he entered the game with two outs in the seventh, Angels right-hander Mike Mayers (1-2) gave up a solo home run to Zunino to get the Rays on the scoreboard.

Phillips singled to open the eighth against Mayers, and Arozarena doubled to bring the Rays to within 3-2. Manuel Margot tied it with an RBI single, then gave Tampa Bay the lead when he stole both second and third bases and scored on a passed ball as he was swiping third.

Yandy Diaz made it 5-3 with an RBI single before Zunino drove in another run on a single against right-hander Felix Pena. Phillips added a two-run double with two outs for an 8-3 lead.

Phillips finished 3-for-4 while teammates Diaz, Zunino and Joey Wendle each had two of Tampa Bay’s 12 hits. Ohtani collected two of Los Angeles’ seven hits.

--Field Level Media