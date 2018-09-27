Ohtani's HR in 8th sends Angels past Rangers

EditorsNote: adds “Pacific” in second graf

Shohei Ohtani’s one-out home run in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a tie and lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani’s homer, which came on a 96 mph fastball from Texas reliever Chris Martin (1-5), was his 22nd of the season, matching his career high set in 2016 in the Japanese Pacific League.

The Angels had just five hits in the game, but two of them came from Ohtani, who also had an RBI single. Taylor Ward homered to account for the Angels’ other run.

Jose Alvarez (6-4) got the victory with a scoreless eighth inning, and Jim Johnson earned his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth, helping the Angels complete a three-game sweep.

Adrian Beltre led off the second inning against Angels starter Andrew Heaney with a home run, his 15th of the season and No. 477 of his career, to give Texas a 1-0 lead. The Rangers held that lead until the Angels got on the scoreboard against starter Yohander Mendez in the fourth inning.

Justin Upton led off the inning with a double and scored on a single by Ohtani, tying the game at 1-1.

The Rangers regained the lead in the fifth inning when Jurickson Profar led off with a home run, his 20th of the season, making it 2-1. But the Angels tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning on Ward’s leadoff homer.

Heaney lasted seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10, the fifth time this season he has reached double digits in strikeouts.

It marked the 10th time in his team-high 30 starts this season that Heaney pitched at least seven innings. He finished the year 9-10 with a 4.15 ERA.

Mendez gave up two runs on three hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

