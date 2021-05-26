Angels belt three homers, blast Rangers

Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered to help the Los Angeles Angels earn an 11-5 win against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Slideshow ( 28 images )

Ohtani blasted his 15th home run of the season to cap a six-run fourth inning for the Angels, who matched their season-high run total.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked four.

The Angels knocked rookie left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang from the game in the fourth inning. Yang (0-2) gave up seven runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking three.

Adolis Garcia slammed his 15th home run of the season for the Rangers, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the visiting Houston Astros.

Upton, batting leadoff for the second straight game and the second time in his 15-year major league career, sent an 0-2 pitch into the Los Angeles bullpen in left to start the bottom of the first.

Los Angeles’ Jose Iglesias walked to lead off the second inning, and Walsh followed with a two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch to make it 3-0.

Heaney did not allow a hit through the first three innings, but he got into trouble to start the fourth.

Nick Solak worked a leadoff walk, and Nate Lowe followed with a single to left. Heaney struck out Garcia and Willie Calhoun, but Solak scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Los Angeles put its first two runners aboard in the bottom of the fourth to start its big rally.

Walsh delivered an RBI single, Taylor Ward put down a safety squeeze for another run and Upton hit a single up the middle to make it 6-1.

Ohtani then came to the plate and lifted a three-run homer to right to stretch the lead to 9-1.

Iglesias doubled home a run in the fifth to make it 10-1, but he left the game with a left hamstring cramp. Later in the inning, Kurt Suzuki hit an RBI single.

Garcia’s two-run home run in the sixth made it 11-3.

Aaron Slegers and Alex Claudio combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before the Rangers scored two runs off Hunter Strickland in the ninth for the final margin.

--Field Level Media