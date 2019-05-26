Angels counter Rangers' rally to walk off in 9th

After giving up two runs in the top of the ninth, the Los Angeles Angels rallied for two in the bottom of the inning to defeat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

May 25, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Angels pinch hitter Jared Walsh looped a single into shallow left with two outs, scoring Kole Calhoun from second with the winning run and giving Walsh his first major league RBI.

Shawn Kelley (3-1) was aiming for his sixth save, but he gave up a one-out single to Luis Rengifo before Calhoun doubled to right-center, scoring Rengifo from first to tie the score at 2-2.

Calhoun finished 3-for-3 with a walk, solo home run and the RBI double for Los Angeles, which had lost five in a row. Rengifo had two hits for the Angels.

Angels closer Hansel Robles (2-0) was trying to preserve a 1-0 lead with a four-out save, but he walked Logan Forsythe to lead off the ninth. Pinch runner Danny Santana scored from first on a double into the right-center field gap by Ronald Guzman to tie the score at 1-1.

Rougned Odor followed with a line drive up the middle that scored Guzman to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Tyler Skaggs had blanked the Rangers on just three hits for 5 2/3 innings, and relievers Ty Buttrey and Cam Bedrosian combined for two hitless innings before the ninth-inning rally.

Rangers starter Mike Minor went six innings, allowing one run and five hits. He struck out five and walked two. Jesse Chavez pitched around a leadoff double in the eighth and was in line for the victory before the Los Angeles rally.

Calhoun led off the third inning by lifting an 0-1 knuckle curve into the first row in right field for his 10th home run of the season. It was the seventh home run allowed by Minor this season and first to a left-handed hitter.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was activated off the injured list on Saturday and went 2-for-3 with a walk. Andrus had been sidelined since straining his right hamstring in the seventh inning of an 11-5 loss to the Royals on May 14.

The Rangers were 8-1 while Andrus was out.

—Field Level Media