Angels use six-run inning to rally past Rangers

Mike Trout homered, doubled, scored twice, drove in two and walked once to help lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

May 26, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (right) high-fives third baseman Zack Cozart (7) after the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 7-6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Trout’s RBI double in the seventh was part of a six-run inning that turned a 5-1 deficit into a 7-5 lead, and eventually the Angels’ second win in the three-game series.

David Fletcher chipped in with three hits, a run scored and a stolen base as the Angels finished with 11 hits in all.

Los Angeles reliever Justin Anderson gave up an RBI double to Shin-Soo Choo in the ninth, but closed it out for his first save of the season.

Rangers starter Ariel Jurado held the Angels to one run through six innings, helping the Rangers to a 5-1 lead. But when he gave up a one-out single to Fletcher in the seventh, Rangers manager Chris Woodward gave him the hook.

The Angels took advantage of the Rangers’ bullpen, sending 10 batters to the plate in the inning and scoring six runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Luis Rengifo’s two-run single off left-hander Jeffrey Springs (2-1) made it 5-3, and an RBI double by Trout cut the Rangers’ lead to 5-4. After a sacrifice fly by Shohei Ohtani tied the game at 5-5, the Angels scored their next two runs on wild pitches by reliever Kyle Dowdy.

Trout scored on Dowdy’s first wild pitch to make it 6-5, and Kole Calhoun scored on the very next pitch by Dowdy, which also went to the backstop.

Los Angeles right-hander Luis Garcia (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Trout’s 12th home run of the season. Trout, who arrived at the ballpark early on Sunday to work in the batting cage, had just three hits in his previous 18 at-bats before stepping to the plate in the first inning.

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney made his first start of the season, having recovered from inflammation in his left elbow that put him in the injured list to start the season.

Heaney got off to a good start Sunday, retiring the first nine batters he faced before Choo led off the fourth inning with a home run, his ninth of the season. One batter later, Hunter Pence homered, his 11th, and the Rangers were up 2-1.

Heaney got through the fifth inning unscathed, but he was finished, having made 85 pitches. The two home runs were the only hits Heaney allowed. He struck out eight and walked one.

Texas increased its lead to 5-1 in the sixth with three runs off Angels reliever Taylor Cole.

