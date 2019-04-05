Behind early surge, Rangers ruin Angels' home opener

Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman each homered in a five-run first inning Thursday, leading the Texas Rangers to an 11-4 victory that spoiled the Los Angeles Angels’ home opener in Anaheim, Calif.

Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout hit home runs in the losing effort for the Angels, who fell to 1-6 on the season. It is the worst start through seven games by an Angels team since the franchise’s inaugural club began 1-8 in 1961.

The Rangers jumped on Angels starter Matt Harvey at the outset, with the first-inning rally including hit batter, a walk and four hits, including Gallo’s three-run homer and Guzman’s two-run shot.

The Angels threatened to get right back into it against Rangers starter Edinson Volquez in the bottom of the first. Calhoun homered to lead off the inning, and the Angels eventually loaded the bases with one out.

However, Volquez escaped further damage by getting Tommy La Stella to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Rangers added a run in the third inning, but it would have had more if not for Trout. Guzman doubled with one out and tried to score on Logan Forsythe’s single to center.

Trout, though, fielded the ball cleanly and made a perfect one-hop throw to catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who tagged out Guzman. The Rangers managed to push across a run later in the inning on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-out RBI, pushing their lead to 6-1.

Trout got the run back in the bottom of the inning with his first home run of the season, the first by anyone on the club other than Calhoun.

Though he didn’t allow another run, Volquez could only make it through 3 2/3 innings, throwing 83 pitches while allowing two runs on four hits and four walks.

Harvey allowed the first two Rangers hitters to reach base in the fifth before being removed from the game by Angels manager Brad Ausmus. Later in the inning, Shin-Soo Choo’s two-out, bases-loaded bloop double scored all three baserunners for a 9-2 Rangers lead.

Harvey (0-1) was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Rangers reliever Jeffrey Springs (1-0) got the victory. He yielded a run on two hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media