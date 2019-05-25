Hot Rangers edge foundering Angels

EditorsNote: rewords sixth, seventh and ninth grafs

May 24, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning (47) draws in the dirt during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Pence’s two-run single in the seventh inning erased a deficit and lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

It was the Rangers’ fifth win in a row and eighth win in the past nine games.

Pence, Shin-Soo Choo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each had two hits in the game while helping send the Angels to their fifth loss in a row.

Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley earned his fifth save of the season, and he had to get Mike Trout out to do it. Brian Goodwin singled with one out and with two outs took second on a wild pitch with Trout at the plate.

Kelley got Trout to swing at a 1-2 slider in the dirt for the final out of the game.

Rangers starter Drew Smyly (1-3) went six innings to record his first victory of the season. Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian (1-3) took the loss. though only one of the two runs he allowed in the seventh inning was earned.

The Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Choo led off the game with a homer off Angels starter Griffin Canning.

The Angels, though, responded with three runs off Smyly in the bottom of the second. Jonathan Lucroy led off the inning with a home run, and Tommy La Stella followed with a single.

Two outs later, Goodwin hooked one just inside the right field foul pole for a two-run homer and a 3-1 lead for Los Angeles.

Canning held the lead and got through five innings, but the Rangers rallied against the Angels’ bullpen. Doubles by Pence and Asdrubal Cabrera scored a run in the sixth inning off Angels reliever Justin Anderson to make it 3-2.

Texas took a 4-3 lead in the seventh on the two-run single by Pence against Bedrosian, the Rangers getting help in the inning from the Angels’ defense, which committed two errors — one by shortstop Zack Cozart and one by Trout in center field.

—Field Level Media