Jurado, Rangers blank Trout-less Angels

Ariel Jurado threw six scoreless innings, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a key two-run double to lead the Texas Rangers to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Aug 28, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) follows through on a double in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jurado entered to begin the second inning after opener Emmanuel Clase narrowly avoided damage in the first inning. Jurado gave up just two hits — a fourth-inning double by Kole Calhoun and a seventh-inning single by Calhoun — while making just 66 pitches.

He retired the Angels in order in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Jurado (7-10) struck out one and walked one against an Angels lineup that was missing Mike Trout, who was out due to a sore right foot. Trout is expected back in the lineup on Friday following the team’s day off.

Despite Jurado’s performance, the Rangers led only 1-0 going into the eighth inning. With one out, Nick Solak and Logan Forsythe singled, and Kiner-Falefa doubled home two runs off Cam Bedrosian to give Texas closer Jose Leclerc some breathing room.

Leclerc threw a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, for his ninth save.

Pitchers from both teams got themselves into and out of trouble in the early innings.

The Angels loaded the bases in the first against Clase on walks by David Fletcher and Justin Upton sandwiched around a double by Shohei Ohtani.

But Clase escaped when Calhoun hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Forsythe, who began a 3-2-3 double play to end the inning.

In the top of the second, the Rangers put runners on first and second with no outs before Angels starter Patrick Sandoval retired the next three hitters in succession to end the threat.

Sandoval pitched well, throwing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and three walks and striking out nine.

The Rangers scored the first run of the game in the sixth against the Los Angeles bullpen. Former Rangers minor-leaguer Miguel Del Pozo (1-1) struck out Danny Santana to begin the inning but walked Elvis Andrus and gave up a bloop single to Willie Calhoun.

Right-hander Keynan Middleton, making his first major league appearance in 15 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery, entered the game and yielded an RBI single to Solak for a 1-0 Rangers lead.

Middleton set down the next two batters to complete his outing.

—Field Level Media