Trout homers yet again as Angels top Rangers

Mike Trout homered in his fourth consecutive game, and the Los Angeles Angels scored seven unanswered runs in a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim Calif.

Apr 7, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) forces out Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) at second base in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was the Angels’ third win in a row after dropping the first game of the four-game series to the Rangers.

The Rangers certainly will be happy to avoid facing Trout for a while, after the Angels center fielder destroyed Texas pitching throughout the series. In the four games, Trout hit five home runs, drove in nine, and reached base in 13 of 18 plate appearances (6-for-11, six walks).

For the season, Trout is hitting .393 with a .581 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage.

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Angels starter Chris Stratton on Joey Gallo’s two-run homer, his fourth of the season. But the Angels got the runs back and more in the bottom of the inning against Rangers starter Shelby Miller (0-1).

In the inning, the Angels had two hits, three walks (including an intentional walk to Trout), and a hit batter that led to four runs and 4-2 lead. Jonathan Lucroy drove in one run with an infield single, Zack Cozart drove in one when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, David Fletcher had an RBI single and Tommy La Stella had an RBI groundout.

Stratton was unable to get an out in the fifth inning, as the Rangers loaded the bases with nobody out before Angels manager Brad Ausmus gave him the hook.

But Justin Anderson, the first of five Angels relievers, escaped the jam by retiring the next three batters and stranding all three baserunners. Anderson (2-0) struck out Shin-Soo Choo and Rougned Odor before getting the final out when Elvis Andrus lined to third.

Trout hit a two-run home run off Texas reliever Kyle Bird in the sixth inning, and Brian Goodwin hit his first homer of the season in the seventh, also his first as an Angel.

