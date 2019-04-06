Trout smashes slam as Angels defeat Rangers

EditorsNote: Fixes hed

April 6, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Drew Smyly (33) throws against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to power the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels wasted a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the first inning against Rangers starter Drew Smyly. But Smyly wasn’t so fortunate in the fourth inning after Peter Bourjos’ infield single, Tommy La Stella’s walk and David Fletcher’s single brought Trout to the plate with one out.

With the count 1-1, Trout ripped a 91-mph fastball up in the strike zone an estimated 458 feet into the left field seats. It was his fourth home run of the season, all coming in the past three games.

It also was his fifth career grand slam, his first since Sept. 17, 2015.

Smyly (0-1), making his second start since missing two full seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (1-1) put together a solid start, giving up one run on five hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

The only run the Rangers scored against Skaggs came in the fifth inning when Logan Forsythe doubled and scored on a single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The Angels added an insurance run in the seventh inning when Albert Pujols hit a solo homer, his first of the season and 634th of his career. It also was Pujols’ 3,089th career hit, tying Ichiro Suzuki for 23rd on the all-time list.

Both teams had players that left the game with injuries that occurred on the same play in the third inning, even though the incidents were not related. Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman doubled off the right-field wall but strained his right hamstring running to second base.

On the play, Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun appeared to bang his right kneecap into the wall trying to make the catch. He initially stayed in the game but was replaced by Brian Goodwin to start the seventh inning.

