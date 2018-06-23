Angels score early, hold off Jays

Andrew Heaney threw seven strong innings, and the Los Angeles Angels made two first-inning runs stand up in a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Heaney (4-5) held the Blue Jays scoreless for six innings before giving up a run in the seventh, but Cam Bedrosian (eighth inning) and Blake Parker (ninth inning, ninth save) finished it off.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada was good, but not good enough.

Estrada (4-7) began his first inning by getting Ian Kinsler on a groundout and striking out Mike Trout. However, Justin Upton followed with a walk and then scored on a double by Albert Pujols.

Pujols scored on a single by Luis Valbuena for a 2-0 Angels lead.

Staked to an early advantage, Heaney cruised through the early innings. He allowed six hits through his first six innings, the Blue Jays going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Toronto broke through in the seventh against Heaney, getting a one-out single by Aledmys Diaz, who scored on a double by No. 9 hitter Devon Travis. Heaney, though, worked his way out of the inning, getting through seven innings for the fourth time in 13 starts this season.

In all, Heaney gave up one run on nine hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four while making 96 pitches.

Other than the first inning, Estrada was sharp. He went seven innings as well, giving up the two runs on just three hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts while making 100 pitches.

Trout started as the Angels’ designated hitter for the third consecutive game, still feeling the effects of a sprained right index finger. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Pujols collected two of Los Angeles’ three hits.

Steve Pearce had three hits for the Blue Jays and Kendrys Morales had two. However, Toronto wound up 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

—Field Level Media