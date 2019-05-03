Trout, Calhoun homer as Angels sweep Jays

The Los Angeles Angels completed their first series sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays in nearly six years with a 6-2 win on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif.

May 2, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during pregame against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Goodwin had three hits, Mike Trout had a solo home run and a single, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer, Albert Pujols doubled twice and Andrelton Simmons also had two hits for the Angels.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (3-2) entered with the third-lowest ERA in the American League at 2.33, but it rose to 3.09 after he allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in four innings.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs did not allow a hit through the first four innings before Brandon Drury led off the fifth with a double. Skaggs (3-2) went six innings, yielding two runs and four hits, striking out five and walking three.

Randal Grichuk and Rowdy Tellez had two hits each for the Blue Jays.

Pujols came within a foot of a home run to lead off the second inning, winding up with a double. He scored on Calhoun’s home run for a 2-0 lead.

Sanchez, who had issued 20 walks in 31 innings coming in, retired the first two batters in the third before running into trouble. He gave up a single, a double and an intentional walk before walking Kevan Smith to force in a run and make it 3-0.

Again in the fourth, the Angels rallied with two outs.

Trout and Goodwin had consecutive singles to put runners on the corners. Simmons then singled to right to drive in Trout, and the ball got under the glove of right fielder Alen Hanson, allowing Goodwin to score, too, for a 5-0 lead.

After Drury doubled in the fifth, he came home on a groundout. The Blue Jays added another run in the sixth on an RBI double by Grichuk, but Trout homered with two outs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 6-2.

Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top prospect in the majors when he was called up last week, sat out for the first time following his 3-for-18 start.

The Angels will be away from Anaheim for the next 11 games, starting with contests Saturday and Sunday against the Houston Astros in Monterrey, Mexico, where Los Angeles will be considered the home team.

The Blue Jays play their next three against the Texas Rangers, starting Friday in Arlington, Texas.

—Field Level Media