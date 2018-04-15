D-backs dump Dodgers for 11th straight meeting

EditorsNote: fixes “replay” in third graf

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a two-run home run, and A.J. Pollock added two homers Saturday as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-1 victory, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 11th consecutive regular-season meeting.

The Diamondbacks also clinched their fifth consecutive series victory in five tries on a night when they lost a home run because of a baserunning snafu. Arizona’s previous best for consecutive series victories at the start of a season was two.

The Diamondbacks’ Deven Marrero appeared to hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning off Dodgers starter Rich Hill, but it was determined via replay that Marrero inadvertently passed Alex Avila near first base. Avila was retreating on Marrero’s towering drive and seemed unsure if the ball was caught by Los Angeles left fielder Joc Pederson.

Marrero was officially credited with a single on the play, while also being called out, but still received two RBIs as the runners on base came home.

Pollock hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning as the Diamondbacks tagged Hill (1-1) for seven runs on seven hits over five innings. Pollock went deep again in the eighth inning, to give him three homers on the season, while Avila added a long ball in the ninth, his first.

The Dodgers took an early lead on a second-inning RBI single from Pederson, but it was all Arizona after that.

Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker left after two innings because of forearm tightness, having given up a run on four hits. The Dodgers also lost a player to injury as third baseman Logan Forsythe had to depart because of right shoulder discomfort.

The Diamondbacks improved to 11-3, the best 14-game start in franchise history. The defending National League champion Dodgers fell to 4-9 and have yet to win a series in five tries.

T.J. McFarland (1-0) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Walker to earn the victory, giving up just two hits. He struck out one and didn’t issue a walk.

The Diamondbacks’ regular-season win streak over the Dodgers, which dates back to last season, is Arizona’s second longest in franchise history behind a 16-game streak over the Cincinnati Reds between 2001-03.

—Field Level Media