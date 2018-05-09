Descalso, D-backs dump Dodgers in 12th

Daniel Descalso hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning Tuesday to give the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A.J. Pollock, Chris Owings and John Ryan Murphy all added home runs for Arizona on a night when Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger blew his first save chance in 12 tries this season.

Arizona left-hander T.J. McFarland (2-1) went the final 1 1/3 innings for the victory.

The Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez hit a ninth-inning home run off Boxberger to tie the score 5-5 and force extra innings. Los Angeles reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) gave up three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning to take the loss.

Pollock not only hit his 11th home run of the season in the first inning, but it also was his seventh this year against the Dodgers alone. He was named National League Player of the Week on Monday in part due to his three-home run game against the Dodgers last week.

Owings’ second home run of the season came while leading off the third inning, while Murphy hit a two-run shot in the fourth, his third of the year.

Yasmani Grandal hit a home run, his fifth, as the Dodgers lost for the eighth time in 11 games against the Diamondbacks.

Arizona starter Zach Godley gave up four runs on six hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. He has now walked 10 in two starts at Dodger Stadium this year.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill had a rough time in his return from the disabled list. Hill, who had been sidelined due a cracked fingernail on his left hand and an infection, gave up five runs on seven hits over four innings, throwing 79 pitches. His ERA rose to 7.11.

Despite the Diamondbacks’ firepower, the Dodgers managed to hang around all night. Matt Kemp answered Pollock’s first-inning home run with a first-inning RBI single. Grandal’s third-inning home run was a quick response to one from Owings.

Murphy’s home run in the fourth was answered an inning later by a Grandal RBI single and a Cody Bellinger RBI double.

Tempers flared briefly in the fifth inning when Arizona’s Steven Souza Jr. upended Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy on a slide. Muncy received a visit from Los Angeles trainers but remained in the game. Souza left the field while yelling at the Dodgers’ bench.

