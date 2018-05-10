Dodgers ride small ball to win over D-backs

Chris Taylor reached base in his first four trips to the plate as the Los Angeles Dodgers proved to be opportunists, scoring twice on wild pitches Wednesday in a 6-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers didn’t collect a hit until the fourth inning, when Taylor singled, and didn’t need a hit at all to bring home any of their first four runs. Their only RBI hit in the game was Chase Utley’s two-run double in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers scored on wild pitches in the fourth and sixth innings, added another on a Kyle Farmer sacrifice fly in the sixth and one when Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Taylor also walked twice.

The Dodgers won while overcoming an inside-the-park home run from the Diamondbacks’ Nick Ahmed seven pitches into the game. It was the 15th inside-the park home run in Arizona franchise history, including three last season. Daniel Descalso had the most recent one in August 2017.

Ahmed’s drive to center field against Alex Wood hit off the top of the wall as Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez crashed into the padding. Right fielder Yasiel Puig tracked down the ball, but a relay throw home was late.

The Diamondbacks cut a 4-1 deficit to 4-3 in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Paul Goldschmidt and a run-scoring groundout from A.J. Pollock.

The starters battled to a draw while ending their night with no-decisions. Wood gave up one run on five hits over five innings. The Diamondbacks’ Patrick Corbin allowed one run on three hits over five innings.

Kenley Jansen recorded his sixth save with a perfect ninth inning.

Corbin nearly escaped a bases-loaded jam with one in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, Corbin faced the same bases-loaded, one-out issue, only to escape this time when Hernandez popped up to center field and Matt Kemp grounded into a force out.

Puig, who came off the disabled list earlier in the day after recovering from hip and ankle injuries, went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.

The Dodgers won for just the fourth time in 12 games against the Diamondbacks. The teams will not meet again until the last day of August.

