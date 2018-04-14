Greinke, Descalso help D-backs beat Dodgers for 10th straight time

Zack Greinke struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings Friday, and Daniel Descalso drove in four runs, as the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their regular-season winning streak over the Los Angeles Dodgers to 10 games by holding on for a 8-7 road victory.

Greinke fought through an undisclosed injury, requiring a visit from team trainers after just five pitches, to give up four runs on five hits with one walk, his first free pass in three starts.

The Diamondbacks started their win streak over the Dodgers on Aug. 29 of last year, and they entered the current series with three consecutive regular-season sweeps over their division rival, including one earlier this month at Arizona. Of course, that doesn’t include the Dodgers’ three-game sweep of the D-backs in the 2017 NLDS.

Arizona’s 10-3 record gives it the best 13-game start in franchise history. The Diamondbacks are also looking for their fifth consecutive series victory to open the season.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda failed to make it out of the third inning, giving up five runs (two earned) over 2 2/3 innings. Maeda gave up four runs in the third inning alone, including one that scored on a wild pitch and another on a passed ball by catcher Yasmani Grandal.

It was just the second start of the season for the Dodgers’ right-hander, who had his April 6 outing at San Francisco rained out. He had just one relief inning between his March 31 season debut and Friday’s outing.

The Dodgers received a leadoff home run in the first inning from Chris Taylor, his second on the season, and a sixth-inning home run from Cody Bellinger, also his second. The Dodgers closed the gap to 7-5 in the seventh inning with consecutive two-out RBI singles from Taylor, Corey Seager and Matt Kemp.

Descalso gave the Diamondbacks an RBI single in the first inning, a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the third and a two-run home run in the seventh, his second on the year. He was also at the plate in the third inning when the Diamondbacks scored on a wild pitch and then a passed ball.

The 10-game winning streak over the Dodgers is tied for the Diamondbacks’ second longest against an opponent. Arizona’s longest run against a single team was its 16-consecutive victories over the Reds from 2001-03.

The Dodgers fell to 4-8 and are now 0-7 when allowing their opponent to score first.

