Kemp blasts Dodgers into West tie with D-backs

Matt Kemp hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to grab a share of first place in the National League West on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers had just three hits heading into the eighth inning, but they got a single from Justin Turner and a walk from Manny Machado in front of Kemp’s 19th home run of the season off Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley. Machado’s walk came on a 10-pitch plate appearance.

It was just the fourth home run in the second half for Kemp, who was named to the National League All-Star team. The Dodgers used home runs to put together a late rally for the second consecutive game after Turner and Enrique Hernandez went deep in a victory Friday.

Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker hit home runs for the Diamondbacks, while Patrick Corbin pitched five scoreless innings. Arizona fell into a tie for the top spot in the division for the third time since Aug. 12.

Arizona has held at least a share of the NL West lead since Aug. 8. The Colorado Rockies are just a half game behind the Dodgers and Diamondbacks after a victory Saturday at San Diego.

Dodgers reliever Kenta Maeda (8-8) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 34th save and his second save in two days.

Before the consecutive saves Jansen had given up a run in four consecutive outings after coming off the disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat. Bradley (4-5) gave up his three runs in one-third of an inning to take the loss.

Corbin gave up three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts, allowing two earned runs or less in three consecutive starts and four of his last five. The left-hander now has a 0.77 ERA in four starts (23 1/3 innings) against the Dodgers this season.

Walker has two home runs this season, and both have been as a pinch hitter against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Walker has five career home runs in 48 games over four seasons. Kershaw gave up two runs on four hits over seven innings with three strikeouts.

Escobar gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the second inning, hitting the first pitch he saw from Kershaw over the wall in left-center field. It was his 20th home run of the season.

—Field Level Media