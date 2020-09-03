Dodgers rally past D-backs in 10th inning

Mookie Betts hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and Will Smith hit a game-winning single in the 10th as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Sep 2, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) takes the throw as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) gets back to the bag safely in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Betts’ 12th home run of the season helped the Dodgers win their ninth consecutive home game and earn their sixth victory in their past seven games overall. Kenley Jansen (2-0) gave up a run in the 10th but still earned the victory.

The Diamondbacks (14-23) lost their fourth in a row and fell for the 12th time in 13 games.

Betts hit a leadoff single in the first inning, the lone Dodgers hit of the game before he crushed his home run to center field off Kevin Ginkel with one out in the ninth. After Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Ginkel was handed the team’s first save opportunity since the deal, and he could not convert.

Seager followed Betts with a double to left field but Ginkel struck out A.J. Pollock and got Max Muncy to ground out as the Diamondbacks went into extra innings for the first time this season.

Arizona loaded the bases in the 10th inning off Jansen, and Christian Walker walked to force home a run for a 2-1 lead. Jansen induced a popup and a strikeout to avoid further damage.

The Dodgers (28-10) tied it in the 10th when Chris Taylor tried to sacrifice designated runner Max Muncy to third base. Arizona reliever Junior Guerra (1-1) tried to throw out Muncy at third, but a wild throw from his knees rolled into foul territory, and Muncy came home for a 2-2 tie as Taylor went to second.

After Joc Pederson’s groundout moved Taylor to third, Smith ripped his game-ending hit to left field.

Two of the better young starting pitchers in the game delivered as anticipated. Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler gave up two hits over five scoreless innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen blanked the Dodgers on one hit over seven scoreless innings. He fanned seven and walked two.

Buehler was making his first start since spending 10 days on the injured list because of a blister on his right index finger.

Gallen extended his record streak of consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer to begin a career to 23. He set the mark in his previous outing against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Walker homered in the sixth inning off Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson, a run that looked as if it might win the game until Betts delivered for the Dodgers in the ninth. Walker was the second Arizona batter after Buehler left the game.

