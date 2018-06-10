Braves' Flowers drives in three in downing Dodgers

EditorsNote: Slight cosmetic changes in bottom half

Tyler Flowers drove in three runs Saturday and Anibal Sanchez gave up two runs over 5 1/3 innings, as the visiting Atlanta Braves finished off a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves evened their series at Los Angeles at a game each and are a victory away from taking their first series at Dodger Stadium since 2012. Even with Saturday’s victory, the Braves are just 4-11 in Los Angeles since 2014.

Flowers had a two-run double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fifth, giving him a hit in nine of his last 11 games. Former Dodger Charlie Culberson had an RBI single for the Braves in the second inning.

Max Muncy hit a first-inning home run for the Dodgers, giving him 11 on the season and six in his last 15 games at Dodger Stadium.

Former Braves left-hander Alex Wood (1-5) gave up four runs (two earned) on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings for the Dodgers. Wood has not lasted more than 5 1/3 innings in any of his last three starts, including one that was pushed back a few days because of lingering leg cramps.

The Dodgers failed to hit multiple home runs for the first time in eight games. They had 22 home runs in their seven previous games before Saturday.

L.A. added a fifth-inning run on a Logan Forsythe groundout as the Dodgers lost for just the sixth time since May 17 and just the second time since the start of June.

Yasiel Puig scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. Puig had three hits a day after he was removed in the sixth inning for what Dodgers manager Dave Roberts labeled as an “in-house” decision.

The Braves are 2-3 on their six-game West Coast road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles. Sanchez (2-0) struck out five and walked two.

Culberson and Freddie Freeman each had three hits, while Nick Markakis had a pair of hits, including an RBI single in the seventh inning. It was Markakis’ National League-leading 27th multi-hit game.

The Dodgers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last two innings, but the Braves’ bullpen finished off the victory. Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save.

